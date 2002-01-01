BSLBATT Powerwall

BSLBATT Home battery provides electric energy more efficiently and reliably as the best solution. Powerwall charges by day and powers at night for residential solar system with compact, affordable and easy installation features.



BSLBATT® is one of the lithium companies in China, as professional lithium-ion battery manufacturer, including R&D And OEM service over 16 years, our products are qualified with ISO/CE/UL/UN38.3/ROHS standard.