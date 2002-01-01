BSLBATT® (https://www.bsl-battery.com/) is one of the Household energy storage battery factories in China, including R&D And OEM service over 10 years, our products are qualified with ISO/CE/UL/UN38.3/ROHS standard.

â- BSLBATT® Battery Company was established for serving the energy storage needs of customers who care about their environmental impact. The founders of Wisdom Power, Eric, believe that every small step can make a big impact on the environment.