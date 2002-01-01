Company Profile
Builders Biomass
Builders Biomass, an ISO9001:2008 and ISO14001:2004 certified complete energy solutions provider specializes in the production of solid biofuel for power generation as a form of renewable energy. Leveraging on biomass feedstock, Builders Biomass's proprietary technology converts biomass into solid biofuel in the form of high-energy fuel pellets under the trademark BiOEn. The award-winning BiOEn Pellets is a perfect clean fuel for co-firing in power plants, cogeneration and industrial boilers.
Contact Information
- Address
- 94-A Jalan Jejaka, Taman Maluri, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan 55100 131
- Phone
- +603-92854466
- Website
- http://buildersbiomass.com