Company Profile

Builders Biomass

Builders Biomass logo
Builders Biomass, an ISO9001:2008 and ISO14001:2004 certified complete energy solutions provider specializes in the production of solid biofuel for power generation as a form of renewable energy. Leveraging on biomass feedstock, Builders Biomass's proprietary technology converts biomass into solid biofuel in the form of high-energy fuel pellets under the trademark BiOEn. The award-winning BiOEn Pellets is a perfect clean fuel for co-firing in power plants, cogeneration and industrial boilers.

Contact Information

Address
94-A Jalan Jejaka, Taman Maluri, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan 55100 131
Phone
+603-92854466

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