Bural Solar Ltd.

Bural Solar is a dynamic manufacturer has over 20 years of experience in solar and heating industry and can claim to a high level of competence in the field of solar water heater manufacturing as gained extensive know-how in this area throughout years. Holding ISO 9001, Solar Keymark, Dincertco certifications and exporting worldwide. Our success is based on offering efficient and durable products which is the fruits of our long term customer relations mentality and continious improvements.