Company Profile
Burhani Engineers Ltd Projects
Burhani Engineers Ltd. is a top engineering firm in Nairobi, Kenya. We provide engineering solutions in mechanical, civil, electrical and instrumentation and control engineering projects. We also drive sustainable development & infrastructure growth in Kenya through innovative construction engineering services. Our firm stands out for its exceptional quality, precision, and reliability. Whether you require any of the following engineering services, you can contact us anytime. Visit the website to view our projects and highlights.
Contact Information
- Address
- Chania Avenue, Kilimani, Nairobi, Kenya, 0050, Nairobi, Nairobi 0050 112
- Phone
- +254720634503