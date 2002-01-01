Company Profile
Business Media China
Business Media China, a German-owned and public company, has gained a great amount of experience in 20 years of organizing exhibitions. BMC is a leader in the international exhibition and business conference industry, with a vast global networking spanning over 20 countries. BMC is currently concentrating on Chinese energy conferences and exhibitions. From 2003-2008, BMC successfully organized the "Annual CHINA MINING Congress & Expo" with the Ministry of Land and Resources.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1F, Building F, 48 Xi Hai Nan Yan Road, Xi Cheng District, BeiJing, China 100035 45
- Phone
- +86 10 8328 3388
- ray.zhou@bmc-china.cn
- Website
- http://http://www.ogeasia.org/