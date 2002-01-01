Company Profile
BXD Ltd
Renewable energy business development, marketing and publicity agency focusing on green hydrogen, wind power, solar power and home energy installation. We write, publish, and syndicate magazine articles, news items and press releases commissioned by clients, across our extensive social media syndication network. We also build renewable energy websites and produce videos for clients operating in this sector.
Contact Information
- Address
- 27 Old Gloucester Street, London, London WC1N 3AX 226
- Phone
- 07895887500
- hello@bxdsystems.com
- Website
- https://bxdsystems.com