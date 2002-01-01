Company Profile
BZ Plating Process Solution
BZ PLATING PROCESS SOLUTION is an advanced materials and fabribcation technology company. It develops and commercializes technologies and systems for 1) catalytic water-splitting to store electricity from alternative sources, and 2) integrated process and chemistry control for electrochemical metallization in nano-scale manufacturing.
Contact Information
- Address
- 64 Weber Ave, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 227
- Phone
- 503-548-7910
- bolizhou@bzplating.com
- Website
- http://www.bzplating.com