Company Profile

BZ Plating Process Solution

BZ Plating Process Solution logo
BZ PLATING PROCESS SOLUTION is an advanced materials and fabribcation technology company. It develops and commercializes technologies and systems for 1) catalytic water-splitting to store electricity from alternative sources, and 2) integrated process and chemistry control for electrochemical metallization in nano-scale manufacturing.

Contact Information

Address
64 Weber Ave, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 227
Phone
503-548-7910

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