C. Crane Company

Solar and Wind-up radios, CCRadio plus - Capable of running off solar panel using the optional solar kit, FreeCharge - The FreeCharge is a convenient, wind-up generator that can power-up your cell phone wherever and whenever you need it.

Pak-Lite LED Flashlight - Flashlight runs for 1200 hours on a fresh battery.

20-LED bulb that will fit in a regular 120 Volt lamp. All 20 LEDs only draw 4 watts of power!

Home Security Solar Floodlight - Will turn on over 100 times per night before recharging is needed by the sun.

And Lots of other stuff at http://www.ccrane.com