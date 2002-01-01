C2 Biotechnologies, LLC

C2B uses biotechnology to improve the quality of life. Our goal is to become a world leader in distributed bio-manufacturing processes. Our target markets are energy, waste-to-energy, and fermentation. Our technology platform allows us to design, engineer, construct and produce "fusion enzymes". Fusion enzymes are chimeric molecules that have multiple biological functions. Fusion enzymes are designed to be more robust and to consolidate industrial processing. Our distributed bio-manufacturing structure is unique. We offer seamlessly integrated on-site enzyme production facilities guaranteeing uncompromising customer service satisfaction and product reliability.