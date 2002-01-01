C2 Energy Capital, LLC (C2) is a rapidly growing Registered Investment Advisor and project development firm. Founded in 2014, the Firm manages the development, financing, construction, ownership, and operation of distributed power generation assets. With a steadfast commitment to building long-term relationships, C2's experienced leadership team collaborates with investors, developers and power purchasers to safely deliver high-quality power plants. To learn more visit www.c2.energy.