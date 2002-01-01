Company Profile
C2 Energy Capital
C2 Energy Capital, LLC, an investor and developer of renewable energy and storage assets, provides capital and support services for the development and construction of assets as part of a long-term ownership strategy. Founded in 2014, the company manages capital on behalf of leading investors. With a steadfast commitment to building long-term relationships, C2 Energy Capital collaborates with developers, vendors and power purchasers to safely deliver deliver high-quality power plants.
Contact Information
- Address
- 99 Park Avenue, Suite 1700, New York, NY 10016 227
- Phone
- (332) 334-3639
- info@c2.energy
- Website
- https://www.c2.energy.com