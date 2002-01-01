Company Profile
C2 Technology LLP
C2 Technology develops innovative energy efficiency solutions driving long-term value in post COVID-19 economic recovery.
Our core technologies are in turbo machinery focusing on pressure to power modular energy conversion systems (MECS) for natural gas and steam networks as well as for waste heat recovery applications.
Our priority is maximising returns on investments of our clients in their imminent energy transition - decarbonisation, digitalisation, decentralisation & decrease in demand.
Our core technologies are in turbo machinery focusing on pressure to power modular energy conversion systems (MECS) for natural gas and steam networks as well as for waste heat recovery applications.
Our priority is maximising returns on investments of our clients in their imminent energy transition - decarbonisation, digitalisation, decentralisation & decrease in demand.
Contact Information
- Address
- 27 Old Gloucester Street, London, Greater London WC1N 3AX 226
- Phone
- +44 7879 966452
- c2@c2technology.co.uk
- Website
- https://c2technology.co.uk