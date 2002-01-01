Company Profile
CAGNASSO S.R.L.
DETER BOLT® the locking screw for attaching solar and photovoltaic panels
The bolts DETER BOLT® is a product designed and patented by Cagnasso SRL, sensing the need of the market for solar panels to an effective solution for their capture, has created a completely new application in comparison to what is on the market today.
DETER BOLT®screw is stainless steel and has as its main feature is impossible to be loosened if not with the special equipment provided by Cagnasso Ltd.
The bolts DETER BOLT® is a product designed and patented by Cagnasso SRL, sensing the need of the market for solar panels to an effective solution for their capture, has created a completely new application in comparison to what is on the market today.
DETER BOLT®screw is stainless steel and has as its main feature is impossible to be loosened if not with the special equipment provided by Cagnasso Ltd.
Contact Information
- Address
- VIA CASCINA BORNIOLA 11, SETTIMO TORINESE, TORINO 10036 107
- Phone
- +39 011 8003274
- deterbolt@cagnasso.com
- Website
- http://www.deterbolt.com