CAGNASSO S.R.L.

DETER BOLT® the locking screw for attaching solar and photovoltaic panels

The bolts DETER BOLT® is a product designed and patented by Cagnasso SRL, sensing the need of the market for solar panels to an effective solution for their capture, has created a completely new application in comparison to what is on the market today.

DETER BOLT®screw is stainless steel and has as its main feature is impossible to be loosened if not with the special equipment provided by Cagnasso Ltd.