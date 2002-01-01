Company Profile

CAGNASSO S.R.L.

CAGNASSO S.R.L. logo
DETER BOLT® the locking screw for attaching solar and photovoltaic panels
The bolts DETER BOLT® is a product designed and patented by Cagnasso SRL, sensing the need of the market for solar panels to an effective solution for their capture, has created a completely new application in comparison to what is on the market today.
DETER BOLT®screw is stainless steel and has as its main feature is impossible to be loosened if not with the special equipment provided by Cagnasso Ltd.

Contact Information

Address
VIA CASCINA BORNIOLA 11, SETTIMO TORINESE, TORINO 10036 107
Phone
+39 011 8003274

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