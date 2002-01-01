Company Profile

Cahn Communications

Cahn Communications logo
CAHN Communications, Inc. is a full-service public relations agency that produces results for a wide range of clients involved in real estate, finance, hospitality and restaurant activities. Based in Hoboken, NJ, the company has a longstanding track record record of providing proactive service and executing comprehensive public relations and marketing campaigns that garner extensive media coverage.

Contact Information

Address
1401 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030 227
Phone
201-876-3100

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