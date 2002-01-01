Company Profile
Cahn Communications
CAHN Communications, Inc. is a full-service public relations agency that produces results for a wide range of clients involved in real estate, finance, hospitality and restaurant activities. Based in Hoboken, NJ, the company has a longstanding track record record of providing proactive service and executing comprehensive public relations and marketing campaigns that garner extensive media coverage.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1401 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030 227
- Phone
- 201-876-3100
- pr@cahncomm.com