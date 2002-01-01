Company Profile
Cairo Solar - Egyptian solar systems installers
Cairo Solar is an Egyptian EPC company that is specialized in installing and distributing photo-voltaic panels, Inverters, Water pumps, UPS systems and LED Products in the Egyptian market . Procuring, Installing, and maintaining Grid Tied packages to benefit from the Feed in Tariff program by selling energy to the Grid or to benefit from conserving consumption during the day.In addition to Off-Grid packages that are separately installed, with batteries, to provide backup power.
Contact Information
- Address
- Office: Building 170, Street 28, 5th District, New Cairo. Building facing HSBC - Katameya Heights, Cairo, 5th settlement 11835 66
- Phone
- +2 (02) 256 04210
- info@cairo-solar.com
- Website
- http://www.cairo-solar.com/