Company Profile

Cairo Solar - Egyptian solar systems installers

Cairo Solar - Egyptian solar systems installers logo
Cairo Solar is an Egyptian EPC company that is specialized in installing and distributing photo-voltaic panels, Inverters, Water pumps, UPS systems and LED Products in the Egyptian market . Procuring, Installing, and maintaining Grid Tied packages to benefit from the Feed in Tariff program by selling energy to the Grid or to benefit from conserving consumption during the day.In addition to Off-Grid packages that are separately installed, with batteries, to provide backup power.

Contact Information

Address
Office: Building 170, Street 28, 5th District, New Cairo. Building facing HSBC - Katameya Heights, Cairo, 5th settlement 11835 66
Phone
+2 (02) 256 04210

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