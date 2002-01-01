CALB Co., Ltd., one of the largest lithium battery manufacturer in China. We also established JV in Pomona, California, USA and sale office in Germany.



We are now working with most of the Class A vehicle producers in China and some international customers, including AXEON POWER, TURN-E, ALL GREEN, AMP, ETC.

Besides we have wide experience in batteries used on UPS for telecommunications and grid peak cutting and frequency regualtion.