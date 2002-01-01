Company Profile
calb
CALB Co., Ltd., one of the largest lithium battery manufacturer in China. We also established JV in Pomona, California, USA and sale office in Germany.
We are now working with most of the Class A vehicle producers in China and some international customers, including AXEON POWER, TURN-E, ALL GREEN, AMP, ETC.
Besides we have wide experience in batteries used on UPS for telecommunications and grid peak cutting and frequency regualtion.
We are now working with most of the Class A vehicle producers in China and some international customers, including AXEON POWER, TURN-E, ALL GREEN, AMP, ETC.
Besides we have wide experience in batteries used on UPS for telecommunications and grid peak cutting and frequency regualtion.
Contact Information
- Address
- Room 3212，Merchants Tower,NO.161 Lujiazui(E)Road,Shanghai,China, shanghai, shanghai 200120 45
- Phone
- 86-21-68785780-8007
- roben.wang@calb.cn
- Website
- http://www.calibpower.com/