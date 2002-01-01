Calder Ltd

Our knowledge and experience has transferred well into the emerging low carbon and renewable industries. We have specialised in high pressure, hazardous area bespoke pump system design and manufacture for four decades. This places us in a great position to support the energy transition and the drive towards net zero.



As innovative green technology pushes the boundaries, we are here to help with the complex task of pump selection, and unit design and configuration to suit high pressure applications. Whether it is the hazardous nature of hydrogen, the particularly high flow requirements of CO2 injection, or the challenges posed by P2X high-pressure pumping applications, we are here for you.