Company Profile
California Center for Sustainable Energy
Information will be provided on the different solar water heating technologies and their appropriate applications. We will also discuss the new CSI-Thermal rebate program and the economics of Solar Water Heating to help you decide if these systems are right for you.
Dinner will be provided.
Dinner will be provided.
Contact Information
- Address
- 8690 Balboa Ave. Suite #100, san diego, ca 92123 227
- Phone
- 8582441177
- Website
- http://www.energycenter.org