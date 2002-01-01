Company Profile

California Center for Sustainable Energy

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Information will be provided on the different solar water heating technologies and their appropriate applications. We will also discuss the new CSI-Thermal rebate program and the economics of Solar Water Heating to help you decide if these systems are right for you.

Dinner will be provided.

Contact Information

Address
8690 Balboa Ave. Suite #100, san diego, ca 92123 227
Phone
8582441177

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