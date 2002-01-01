Company Profile
California Energy Services
At California Energy Services, we are total home performance. In fact, we've been doing it in El Dorado Hills for over 25 years. What this means is that with any job we do, we bring a building science perspective that focuses on your house as an interacting system. By addressing comfort problems holistically, we increase your home's energy efficiency, your personal comfort, and reduce your utility bills.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4905 Golden Foothill Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 227
- Phone
- (916) 737-1107
- Website
- http://www.cespro.net/