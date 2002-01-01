Company Profile
Calright Instruments
Get first-rate electronic test equipment from Calright instruments for all your test and measurement needs. We are a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that strives to deliver premium products sourced from some of the most renowned manufacturers on the market. Whether you are looking to buy, rent or lease new electronic test equipment, used test equipment or refurbished test and measurement equipment, we are the right source you can trust.
Contact Information
- Address
- 8715 Mesa Point Terrace, San Diego, California 92154 227
- Phone
- (619) 429-4545
- sales@calright.com
- Website
- https://www.calright.com