Company Profile
Calypso Communications
Based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and active in Washington D.C., Calypso Communications is a premier, award-winning strategic marketing, corporate communications, and business development consultancy. Highly sought after for its seasoned insight and perspective, Calypso effectively engages stakeholders crucial to driving business and value for clients in the alternative and renewable energy, independent power, utilities, energy venture capital, and environmental technology industries worldwide.
Contact Information
- Address
- 121 Bow Street, Suite 6, Portsmouth, NH 03801 227
- Phone
- 603-431-0816
- Website
- http://www.calypsocom.com