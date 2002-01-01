Company Profile
Cambridge Enertech
Cambridge EnerTech's mission is to aid the expansion of the energy storage industry by providing forums for superior educational and networking experiences. This mission includes honoring the legacy each of the events has to offer, with a firm commitment to maintain their strong position within the industry. We are dedicated to aiding innovation by providing forums for education and information exchange to encourage the study of, and improve the science and practice of rechargeable technology.
Contact Information
- Address
- 250 First Avenue, Suite 300, Needham, MA 02494 227
- Phone
- 781.972.5400
- ebell@healthtech.com