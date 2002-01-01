Company Profile
Canada Medicine Shop
Canada Medicine Shop offer great products and services at an unbelievable savings. Discounted medications are for persons typically 55 or over with limited or no US Health insurance. If you know someone who falls into that bracket then tell them about our site. We offer better prices on vitamins and prescription drugs than anyone! Free shipping on orders over $50.00.
Contact Information
- Address
- 477 Peace Portal Dr Suite #436, Blaine, WA 98230 227
- Phone
- 1-800-501-4214