Company Profile

Canada Medicine Shop

Canada Medicine Shop logo
Canada Medicine Shop offer great products and services at an unbelievable savings. Discounted medications are for persons typically 55 or over with limited or no US Health insurance. If you know someone who falls into that bracket then tell them about our site. We offer better prices on vitamins and prescription drugs than anyone! Free shipping on orders over $50.00.

Contact Information

Address
477 Peace Portal Dr Suite #436, Blaine, WA 98230 227
Phone
1-800-501-4214

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