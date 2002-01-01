Company Profile

Canadian Clean Energy Conferences

Canadian Clean Energy Conferences logo
We are a specialized conference company that creates events to support the transition to clean, renewable and sustainable energy and water in Canada.

There is real opportunity for Canada to lead the world in clean energy and sustainable water use and we are here to help drive this.

We support provincial, federal and corporate initiatives by developing and producing dynamic, world-class business-to-business events.

Contact Information

Address
108-1 Chemin du Havre, Wakefield, Quebec J0X 3G0 39
Phone
819 459 1162

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