Company Profile
Canadian Clean Energy Conferences
We are a specialized conference company that creates events to support the transition to clean, renewable and sustainable energy and water in Canada.
There is real opportunity for Canada to lead the world in clean energy and sustainable water use and we are here to help drive this.
We support provincial, federal and corporate initiatives by developing and producing dynamic, world-class business-to-business events.
There is real opportunity for Canada to lead the world in clean energy and sustainable water use and we are here to help drive this.
We support provincial, federal and corporate initiatives by developing and producing dynamic, world-class business-to-business events.
Contact Information
- Address
- 108-1 Chemin du Havre, Wakefield, Quebec J0X 3G0 39
- Phone
- 819 459 1162
- Website
- http://www.canadianclean.com