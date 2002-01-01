Company Profile
Canadian Energy Vancouver
We supply and install solar, wind and micro hydro energy systems. We are distributors for Xantrex, Sundanzer, Powerspout hydro and Discover batteries.We stock Sun-Mar composting toilets, SunDanzer DC refrigerators and freezers, all types of batteries. We also carry many brands of solar panels, inverters, wind and hydro generators.
Contact Information
- Address
- #114 - 4238 Lozells Avenue, Burnaby, BC V5A 0C4 39
- Phone
- 604-420-7737
- van@cdnrg.com
- Website
- https://www.cdnrg.com/