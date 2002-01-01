Company Profile

Canadian Energy Vancouver

Canadian Energy Vancouver logo
We supply and install solar, wind and micro hydro energy systems. We are distributors for Xantrex, Sundanzer, Powerspout hydro and Discover batteries.We stock Sun-Mar composting toilets, SunDanzer DC refrigerators and freezers, all types of batteries. We also carry many brands of solar panels, inverters, wind and hydro generators.

Contact Information

Address
#114 - 4238 Lozells Avenue, Burnaby, BC V5A 0C4 39
Phone
604-420-7737

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