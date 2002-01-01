Company Profile

Canadian GeoExchange Coalition

Canadian GeoExchange Coalition logo
CGC represents the geothermal heating & cooling industry through a growing partnership of utilities, industry, financial, and government stakeholders.

As the nexus of information, training, and public awareness, our mandate is to build the infrastructure to respond to the climate challenge.

Contact Information

Address
934, rue Sainte Catherine Est, Bureau 220, Montreal, QC H2L 2E9 39
Phone
514 807 7559

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