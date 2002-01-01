Company Profile
Canadian GeoExchange Coalition
CGC represents the geothermal heating & cooling industry through a growing partnership of utilities, industry, financial, and government stakeholders.
As the nexus of information, training, and public awareness, our mandate is to build the infrastructure to respond to the climate challenge.
As the nexus of information, training, and public awareness, our mandate is to build the infrastructure to respond to the climate challenge.
Contact Information
- Address
- 934, rue Sainte Catherine Est, Bureau 220, Montreal, QC H2L 2E9 39
- Phone
- 514 807 7559
- Website
- http://www.geo-exchange.ca