Company Profile
Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar has our global headquarters and module factory in Guelph, Ontario Canada, where we were founded, as well as offices throughout the US and Canada. Our expert teams provide a full suite of solar solutions, modules, and inverters. As a single source, we simplify your access to solar with complete system solutions backed by Canadian Solar's global expertise and bankability. We are here to stay, continuing to provide long lasting, world class solar solutions for years to come.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1350 Treat Boulevard, Suite 500, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 227
- Phone
- +1 888 998 7739
- Website
- https://www.csisolar.com/na