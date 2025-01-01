Canadian Wind Energy Association (CanWEA)

CanWEA is the voice of Canada's wind energy industry, actively promoting the responsible and sustainable growth of wind energy on behalf of its members. A national non-profit association, CanWEA serves as Canada's leading source of credible information about wind energy and its social, economic and environmental benefits. In order for Canada to be a world leader in the production of clean wind energy, CanWEA believes we can and must reach a target of producing 20 per cent or more of our electricity from wind by 2025. The document WindVision 2025 - Powering Canada's Future is available at www.canwea.ca.