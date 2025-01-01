Company Profile
Canadian Wind Energy Association (CanWEA)
CanWEA is the voice of Canada's wind energy industry, actively promoting the responsible and sustainable growth of wind energy on behalf of its members. A national non-profit association, CanWEA serves as Canada's leading source of credible information about wind energy and its social, economic and environmental benefits. In order for Canada to be a world leader in the production of clean wind energy, CanWEA believes we can and must reach a target of producing 20 per cent or more of our electricity from wind by 2025. The document WindVision 2025 - Powering Canada's Future is available at www.canwea.ca.
Contact Information
- Address
- Suite 710 - 1600 Carling Ave, Ottawa, Ontario K1Z 1G3 39
- Phone
- 1-800-922-6932
- info@canwea.ca
- Website
- http://www.canwea.ca