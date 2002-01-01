Canbat Technologies Inc.

Canbat is a Canadian manufacturer of lithium iron and sealed lead-acid batteries!



We design, develop and manufacture an extensive range of VRLA and LifePO4 batteries. Canbat exports its products across the world, such as to North America, South America, Africa and the Middle East.. Our goal is to provide high-quality lead-acid and lithium iron phosphate batteries with a focus on the following markets: renewable energy, telecommunications, industrial automation and reserve power.