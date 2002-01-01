Company Profile

Canbat Technologies Inc.

Canbat Technologies Inc. logo
Canbat is a Canadian manufacturer of lithium iron and sealed lead-acid batteries!

We design, develop and manufacture an extensive range of VRLA and LifePO4 batteries. Canbat exports its products across the world, such as to North America, South America, Africa and the Middle East.. Our goal is to provide high-quality lead-acid and lithium iron phosphate batteries with a focus on the following markets: renewable energy, telecommunications, industrial automation and reserve power.

Contact Information

Address
1285 W Broadway, 600, Vancouver, British Columbia V6H 3X8 39
Phone
778 358 3925

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