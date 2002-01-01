CanCoverIt

CanCoverItâ„¢ is the single biggest building efficiency upgrade available on the market, and it can be installed in minutes by anyone!



CanCoverItâ„¢'s Radiant barrier combined with non-conduction mold and fire resistant core stops water, air, sound and energy transfer to optimize overall attic R-Value.



CanCoverItâ„¢ is not just for energy efficiency, but also health, safety & overall building performance. CanCoverItâ„¢ even improves the performance and lifespan of LED lights!