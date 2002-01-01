Company Profile
Candela Coin
By using blockchain technology we enable owners of solar panels to sell their generated energy to other users, bringing in the best returns possible for their solar energy and the cheapest green energy on the market. People across the globe will be able to transfer solar energy to others in their communities using Candela Coin as a medium of exchange. Our decentralized system does not rely on the existing power grid infrastructure.
Contact Information
- Address
- 13536 Kaslo Dr., Woodbridge, VA 22193 227
- Phone
- 5712016188
- James@candelacoin.com
- Website
- http://candelacoin.com