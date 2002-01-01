Company Profile
Candi Controls, Inc.
Reliable Data & Disconnect-Solar and renewables firms seeking growth need a reliable way to collect system data and trigger disconnects. They seek secure, long-term, scalable cloud-based administrative tools, remote connectivity on demand, automated alerts, and independence from the end-user's internet connection, all at low cost. Candi works with today's revenue-grade meters and inverters to gather and store detailed usage data from multiple endpoints.
Contact Information
- Address
- 985 Moraga Rd., Lafayette, CA 94549 227
- Phone
- 415-659-8367
- bend@candicontrols.com
- Website
- http://www.candicontrols.com