Company Profile

Candour design

Candour design logo
Candour design is a full service consultancy in Geo based Information Technology, Waste Management, Energy Conservation etc. Our goal is to develop long-term relationships with our clients by providing them customized cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality and we are proud to say that a significant portion of our business comes from repeat clients or new clients referred to us by existing clients.

Contact Information

Address
1218 crescent blvd ext, Crescent, PA PA15046 227
Phone
(724) 315 7733

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