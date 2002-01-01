Company Profile
Candour design
Candour design is a full service consultancy in Geo based Information Technology, Waste Management, Energy Conservation etc. Our goal is to develop long-term relationships with our clients by providing them customized cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality and we are proud to say that a significant portion of our business comes from repeat clients or new clients referred to us by existing clients.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1218 crescent blvd ext, Crescent, PA PA15046 227
- Phone
- (724) 315 7733
- Website
- http://www.candourdesign.com