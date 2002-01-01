Cansolair Inc.

These new solar panels can automatically eliminate your having to pay for more conventional and polluting forms of heat energy whenever the sun shines. "Whenever you can see a shadow, why waste money and pollute the air unnecessarily? "Our solar panels are designed to be completely independent of, but complementary to your existing heating system, no matter how large or what type may currently be in your home or building Solar Heating was considered too expensive and impractical, with too long a pay-back; Until Now.



Puts out more heat per square foot than any other type of panel at any given irridience level, angle of incidence or flow rate.

Hermetically sealed, allowing recirculation of filtered household air. This also means that we are not pulling household air over paint.

No fogged lenses or mold; as household moisture laden air is prevented from getting between the lens and the core.

Starts sooner, and runs longer with lowest angle of incidence modifier in the industry.

No tracking device necessary.

Used for space heating, crop/process drying, and preheating of ventilation air.

Most cost effective heating system in the world market to date.