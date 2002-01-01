Cantsink Manufacturing

Cantsink is a manufacturer of helical piles, used as foundations for ground-mounted solar projects. We can provide fast turn-around of material, and competitive pricing, along with customer service that's second to none! We're proud to announce that our plant and company headquarters have been converted to solar power and are net-zero energy facilities.

Cantsink is equipped engineers and contractors on staff with hands-on field experience to strategize with you. Contact us today!