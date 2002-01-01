Company Profile

Canway Traders Inc

Canway Traders Inc logo
CanPak Solar is Canada based Company, which provide expert service to customers around the world especially in Pakistan. We offer the most cost-effective and rewarding opportunities in solar power system to homeowners, farmers, municipalities, school boards and large corporations.We help in
Consulting, design, installation, construction, engineering, project development services, education and training services, research services

Contact Information

Address
115-Bould perrot, Perrot, quebec j7v3g3 39
Phone
514-453-4646

Social Media