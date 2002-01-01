Company Profile
Canway Traders Inc
CanPak Solar is Canada based Company, which provide expert service to customers around the world especially in Pakistan. We offer the most cost-effective and rewarding opportunities in solar power system to homeowners, farmers, municipalities, school boards and large corporations.We help in
Consulting, design, installation, construction, engineering, project development services, education and training services, research services
Consulting, design, installation, construction, engineering, project development services, education and training services, research services
Contact Information
- Address
- 115-Bould perrot, Perrot, quebec j7v3g3 39
- Phone
- 514-453-4646
- canpaksolar@gmail.com
- Website
- http://canwaytraders.com