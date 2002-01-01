Company Profile
Capital Safety
Capital Safety is a manufacturer of fall protection, confined space, and rescue equipment for oil and gas, construction, utilities, wind energy, transportation, telecommunication, mining, and general industries. The company's fall protection products are sold throughout the world. In addition to manufacturing, Capital Safety also provides in-house and on-site fall protection and rescue training servicesiii. It partners with insurance providers to hold 4-hour to 5-day safety training classes.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3833 Sala Way, Red Wing, MN 55066 227
- Phone
- (651) 388-8282