CAPITAL SUN GROUP, LTD.

CSG - a full-service design/build/integrate renewable energy/energy/water efficiency systems company. Hybrid PVT+HP solar power+thermal systems - pool or ground loop seasonal storage/ off-grid solar pivot irrigation water pumping systems/ net-zero power systems for vineyards/wineries/ solar power and heating for closed-loop aquaculture and hydroponic projects/ Micro-grid Systems -serve government/commercial/industrial/institutional/educational/agricultural and residential clients.