Company Profile

Cargostore Worldwide

Cargostore Worldwide is a leading supplier of DNV 2.7-1 offshore containers and ISO shipping containers for on and offshore projects globally. From our extensive network of international depots, we offer a complete range of equipment for both long-term contracts and short-term hires.

Certified to the ISO 9001 International Standard for Quality Management Systems.

Contact Information

Address
12 Compton Road, London, Surrey SW19 7QD 226
Phone
02088791900

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