Company Profile
Cargostore Worldwide
Cargostore Worldwide is a leading supplier of DNV 2.7-1 offshore containers and ISO shipping containers for on and offshore projects globally. From our extensive network of international depots, we offer a complete range of equipment for both long-term contracts and short-term hires.
Certified to the ISO 9001 International Standard for Quality Management Systems.
Certified to the ISO 9001 International Standard for Quality Management Systems.
Contact Information
- Address
- 12 Compton Road, London, Surrey SW19 7QD 226
- Phone
- 02088791900
- info@cargostore.com
- Website
- http://cargostore.com