Carl Ceder Attorney at Law

Texas, USA: Carl Ceder, owner of The Law Offices of Carl David Ceder is a reputed attorney who has years of practice in criminal defense and other legal fields. If the client is in need of any help whatsoever, there is no need to look anywhere else. If merits and achievements are to go by, the award as the 2014 Texas Rising Star Attorney in the field of "Criminal Defense" by the Texas Monthly Magazine speaks volumes of the man. The rare feat that has been achieved by a meager 2.5% of all attorne