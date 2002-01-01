Carmit Chan Corporation through www.ca-c-co.com is a privately-held company founded in 2011 in order to pursue the development, research, promoting, implementing and selling of equipment and services in the field of Green Marketing area. CA-C-CO is located strategically in Panama City, Republic of Panama, in the middle point between two continents in a region with green and lush surroundings.

This place reflects our inner equilibrium, and our duty to maintain the green environment as we interact with it.

Our primary business strategy has been the identification of main stream friendly environmental needs, which may offer rapid implementation at low costs of investment among clients.

The second applied strategy line has been the establishment of a friendly relationship with the equipment providers, based in China and India. They understood our needs, the client's needs and our policies regarding them. Our third business strategy, on which we are working now, is to extend our distribution network of dealers at a local and national level in order for the product to reach as large a client base as possible.