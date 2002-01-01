Company Profile

ccDevnet

ccDevnet logo
ccDevnet Ltd is a UK based software development company with a global network of partners and offices in Bulgaria, India and Pakistan. We build enterprise software applications for server, desktop, web and mobile. We also offer IT consultancy and a range of outsource solutions.

We have built applications for a wide variety of businesses including financial services, higher education and recruitment. ccDevnet is centred around a highly experienced team of software architects, C# developers, quality assurance engineers, testers and project managers. We deliver business software that is well structured, rigorously tested, fully documented, reliable, scalable, secure and excellent value.

Contact Information

Address
83 Baker Street, London, London W1U 6AG 226
Phone
44 (0)203 790 9058

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