ccDevnet Ltd is a UK based software development company with a global network of partners and offices in Bulgaria, India and Pakistan. We build enterprise software applications for server, desktop, web and mobile. We also offer IT consultancy and a range of outsource solutions.



We have built applications for a wide variety of businesses including financial services, higher education and recruitment. ccDevnet is centred around a highly experienced team of software architects, C# developers, quality assurance engineers, testers and project managers. We deliver business software that is well structured, rigorously tested, fully documented, reliable, scalable, secure and excellent value.