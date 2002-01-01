Company Profile
CDS Ltd
CDS Group of Companies is the single contact for National
and International clients looking for efficient and cost effective
supply-chain solutions for the Canadian market. Specializing in our
world class Ambient, Refrigerated, and Frozen warehouse and
distribution operation for the food and beverage industry we have
expanded our services to include freight and transportation
management, customs brokerage, pick and pack fulfillment,
cross-docking and transloading.
and International clients looking for efficient and cost effective
supply-chain solutions for the Canadian market. Specializing in our
world class Ambient, Refrigerated, and Frozen warehouse and
distribution operation for the food and beverage industry we have
expanded our services to include freight and transportation
management, customs brokerage, pick and pack fulfillment,
cross-docking and transloading.
Contact Information
- Address
- 18351 McCartney Way Richmond, British Columbia, British Columbia V6W 0A1 39
- Phone
- 18772790962
- emtrerpr@yahoo.com
- Website
- http://www.cdsltd.ca/