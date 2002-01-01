Company Profile
CEAT Ltd
Indian tyre major, CEAT Ltd., emerges as one of the best employer brand from India with Mr. Rahul Ghatak, VP & Head HR/TQM, CEAT Ltd being conferred as the best HR professional of the Year in the recently held Employer Branding Awards 2009-2010. Awarded by the Employer Branding Institute - Australia, the company bagged four awards for its different HR practices.
Contact Information
- Address
- CEAT Mahal 463, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400030 101
- Phone
- +91 22 2493 0621
- promotions@ceatltd.com
- Website
- http://www.ceattyres.in/