The Center for Energy Sustainability and Economics (Center for Energy) is an industry

research center (IRC) that works to bring top executives together in communities of

learning and practice to act as a catalyst for generating high-value energy, mining and

natural resources business insight and channel top expertise to where the world needs

it most. Reach us at +1 917 512 2878, email cese@arcmediaglobal.com or visit

www.think-energy.org