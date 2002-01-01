Company Profile
Center for Smart Building Technology
Smart Building workforce development program launched in early 2019 with Massachusetts Governor Mackey at Roxbury Community College. Boston has been ranked as the leading US city for energy efficiency by the ACEEE. Initiated 2 Associate Degree programs with stackable certifications, and BOC, LEED, WELL, BPI, Passive House workforce development classes. Obtained over $1M in grant funding and State-of-the-Art LAB.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1234 Columbus Ave., Bldg. 3 room 338, boston, MA 02120 227
- Phone
- 8577011564
- fmruk@rcc.mass.edu