Company Profile

Center for Smart Building Technology

Center for Smart Building Technology logo
Smart Building workforce development program launched in early 2019 with Massachusetts Governor Mackey at Roxbury Community College. Boston has been ranked as the leading US city for energy efficiency by the ACEEE. Initiated 2 Associate Degree programs with stackable certifications, and BOC, LEED, WELL, BPI, Passive House workforce development classes. Obtained over $1M in grant funding and State-of-the-Art LAB.

Contact Information

Address
1234 Columbus Ave., Bldg. 3 room 338, boston, MA 02120 227
Phone
8577011564

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