CenterStar Energy

CenterStar, is a single source, qualified, licensed solar integrator, with the expertise & resources to manage every aspect of design, build, installations including ongoing operations & maintenance. CenterStar delivers innovative solutions with complete turnkey systems, designed to maximize return on investment. Our team supports Electric Utilities, Developers, Owners, ESCO's, Construction Managers, General Contractors, EPC's & other end users with all types of solar/renewable energy projects.