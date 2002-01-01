Centerway Steel Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of AN GANG Group that specializes in the production of steel pipes and pipe fittings, steel inventory, domestic and foreign sales. We are committed to providing one-stop service for steel pipe products to customers around the world.

Centerway has leading technology of steel pipe production and research at home and abroad, advanced and complete testing facilities .We strictly in accordance with the ISO 9001 quality management system for on-site management, has obtained ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, CE, AAA-level credit rating certification, etc. Our products have been inspected and approved by SGS, BV, MOODY, TUBOSCOPE and other international authoritative third-party organizations