2.Centerway Steel Co., Ltd utilizes advanced submerged arc welding equipment and technology to deliver high-quality submerged arc welded steel pipe products to customers. Our products boast excellent welding quality, high production efficiency, and wide applicability.



Attention to detail starts with the selection of raw materials. The raw materials for our submerged arc production line are directly sourced from large steel mills with whom we have established partnerships. The quality of the ste